Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 185 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

