Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 625,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Nomura increased their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

