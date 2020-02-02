Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,523,000 after acquiring an additional 315,172 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $241,660.00. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,533. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.80.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.