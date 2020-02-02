Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,469,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,729,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.16.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

