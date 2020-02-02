Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes $288,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $129,753,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $130,097,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,092,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.