Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives €22.27 Average PT from Analysts

Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.27 ($25.90).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

About Patrizia Immobilien

