Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 155,518 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Paychex stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.13 and a 52-week high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

