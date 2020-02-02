Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $367.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $302.00 to $367.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.33.

NYSE PAYC traded down $7.46 on Wednesday, hitting $318.16. 871,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $145.92 and a 1-year high of $325.76.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,262,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

