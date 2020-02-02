Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 9,398,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

