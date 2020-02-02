PCHAIN (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, DEx.top and DDEX. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $24,069.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,521,615 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.