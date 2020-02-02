PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $331.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the lowest is $324.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $794.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

PDCE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,575. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

