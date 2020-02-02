Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.20 ($24.44).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,725 ($22.69) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,895.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,900.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

