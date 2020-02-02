Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PENN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.
PENN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 3,411,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,796. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
