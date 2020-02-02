Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PENN has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.83. 3,411,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,796. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.