Performa Ltd US LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after acquiring an additional 355,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,341. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $61.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.