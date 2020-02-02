Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.