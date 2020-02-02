Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

