Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.78.

PHR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,387. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,426,569 shares of company stock worth $59,728,120 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

