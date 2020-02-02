Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pinduoduo posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,862,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

