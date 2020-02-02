Playkey Tops One Day Volume of $20,629.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Playkey has a total market cap of $414,689.00 and $20,629.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

