PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.38.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 614,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

