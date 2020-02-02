PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $34.35. PolyOne shares last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 10,292,841 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PolyOne by 839.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 401,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
