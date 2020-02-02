Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV) was downgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 785 ($10.33) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 610 ($8.02). Shore Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Porvair alerts:

PRV stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.86 million and a PE ratio of 33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 686.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.20. Porvair has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.