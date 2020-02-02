Power Ledger Price Hits $0.0444 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $18.97 million and approximately $534,285.00 worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,970,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TDAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, ABCC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, BX Thailand, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

