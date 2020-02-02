Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $252.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.51 million and the lowest is $245.77 million. Pra Group reported sales of $236.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year sales of $988.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,276,000 after buying an additional 82,619 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pra Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 141,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pra Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after purchasing an additional 128,696 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pra Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pra Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 497,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period.

Pra Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

