Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,415 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000.

Shares of FV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 178,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,110. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.