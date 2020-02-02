Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 48 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Msci from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock worth $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.80. 784,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,294. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.44 and a 200-day moving average of $243.30. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $295.07.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 243.52% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Msci’s payout ratio is 50.84%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

