Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,163 Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLW. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 498.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 116,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,043,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000.

PLW stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,514. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

