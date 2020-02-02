Private Advisory Group LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 89,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 2,237,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,825. Keysight Technologies Inc has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

