Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.99% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

DWSH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,019. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.