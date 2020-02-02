Privatix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,070.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Privatix has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $354,407.00 and $5,070.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00003418 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, COSS and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.02969023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00198418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00129996 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix launched on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

