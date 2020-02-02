Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $103.00 at KeyCorp

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE PLD opened at $92.88 on Friday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Prologis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Prologis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

