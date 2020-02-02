Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Citigroup

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price objective on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Proofpoint stock opened at $122.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.86. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,134.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

