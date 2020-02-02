Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.07% from the stock’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,991,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 935,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 13.6% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,401,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 15.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,074,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 8.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

