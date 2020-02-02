Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 973,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

