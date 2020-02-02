PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PTCT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 530,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,367. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock worth $1,979,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.