Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

