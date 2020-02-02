Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $14.73 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 0.9% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. 1,484,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

