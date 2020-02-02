Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.10 and a 200 day moving average of $221.02. The company has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

