Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $8.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.