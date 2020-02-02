Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 1,362 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $24,509,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,648. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

