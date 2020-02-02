Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,954 shares of company stock worth $33,953,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.18. 1,736,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.03 and its 200 day moving average is $258.12. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $283.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

