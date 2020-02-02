Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3,703.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 197,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.58. 208,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $161.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

