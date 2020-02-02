Qbic (QBIC) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $1,330.00 and $11.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Qbic has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

Qbic (CRYPTO:QBIC) is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbic is qbic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

