Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.02. 109,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.86. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 523.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

