Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report $14.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.15 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $55.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.61. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $175,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $35,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,559.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,653. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 200,999 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $3,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 303.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 119,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

