Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.18.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

