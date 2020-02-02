QunQun Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151,366.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $151,366.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.05977964 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024988 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034873 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

