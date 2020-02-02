Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 526,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. Quotient has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Quotient alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.