RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 128,738 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 180,484 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 292,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

