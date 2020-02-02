RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
RDNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
RDNT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.57. 292,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. RadNet has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
