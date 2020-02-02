Raymond James Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $383.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $350.93.

NOW stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $338.23. 2,401,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $209.99 and a 1-year high of $343.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 668.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

